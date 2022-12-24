fbpx Authorities ID Glendale resident killed in Sun Valley Kohl's shooting
Authorities ID Glendale resident killed in Sun Valley Kohl's shooting

Authorities ID Glendale resident killed in Sun Valley Kohl's shooting

Crime Dec 24, 2022
| Photo courtesy of Tumisu/Pixabay
by
share with

A man who was the victim of a fatal shooting in a Kohl’s department store parking lot in Sun Valley was identified Friday, and the investigation was continuing into the crime.

Officers sent to the department store at 8501 Laurel Canyon Blvd. on a shots-fired call about 10 p.m. Monday discovered that a man had been shot while sitting in a white Chrysler van, LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli told City News Service.

Police said a female passenger drove the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. On Friday, the man was identified by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office as James Hernandez, 22, of Glendale.

The suspect was described as a man, 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall, weighing about 250 pounds, and wearing a “light blue medical mask,” police said.

According to police, the suspect approached the victims, fired one shot from a handgun, and fled in a dark vehicle. NBC4 reported witnesses said a Dodge Charger was seen driving away from the scene.

Anyone with information on the Kohl’s shooting was urged to call LAPD Valley Bureau homicide detectives at 818-374-9550, or 877-LAPD-247. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

