Authorities ID Glendale resident killed in Sun Valley Kohl’s shooting

A man who was the victim of a fatal shooting in a Kohl’s department store parking lot in Sun Valley was identified Friday, and the investigation was continuing into the crime.
Officers sent to the department store at 8501 Laurel Canyon Blvd. on a shots-fired call about 10 p.m. Monday discovered that a man had been shot while sitting in a white Chrysler van, LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli told City News Service.
Police said a female passenger drove the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. On Friday, the man was identified by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office as James Hernandez, 22, of Glendale.
The suspect was described as a man, 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall, weighing about 250 pounds, and wearing a “light blue medical mask,” police said.
According to police, the suspect approached the victims, fired one shot from a handgun, and fled in a dark vehicle. NBC4 reported witnesses said a Dodge Charger was seen driving away from the scene.
Anyone with information on the Kohl’s shooting was urged to call LAPD Valley Bureau homicide detectives at 818-374-9550, or 877-LAPD-247. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.