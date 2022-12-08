fbpx Senior German shepherd rescued from 50-foot backyard sinkhole
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Happy... whatever makes you happy!
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / LA County / Senior German shepherd rescued from 50-foot backyard sinkhole

Senior German shepherd rescued from 50-foot backyard sinkhole

LA County Dec 08, 2022
Maya, a dog rescued by firefighters after she fell into a sinkhole, receives hugs from her relieved owners. | Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Fire Department/Twitter
by
share with

A 15-year-old German shepherd dog trapped inside an old septic tank was rescued Wednesday from a 50-foot sinkhole in the backyard of a home in an unincorporated area bordering Compton.

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters responded to 13709 S. Stanford Ave., near Rosecrans Avenue, in West Rancho Dominguez, around 5 p.m. where they spent three hours trying to save Maya, the department reported.

“The dog initially was just kind of laying there, seemed a little fatigued,” Troy Litchfield, the firefighter that rescued Maya, told CBS 2. “Once we were bringing in the treats you can definitely see the dog turning around, starting to interact a lot more.”

A veterinarian examined Maya the fortunate German shepherd, who was later returned to her owners, CBS 2 reported.

More from LA County

missing, stevenson ranch
LA County Dec 08, 2022
share with
Woman with mental health disorders missing in Stevenson Ranch by
LA County Dec 08, 2022
share with
Comedian Jerrod Carmichael to host Golden Globe Awards by
missing, Santa Clarita
LA County Dec 08, 2022
share with
Missing woman diagnosed with dementia last seen in Santa Clarita by
Health Dec 08, 2022
share with
LA County officially experiencing `high’ COVID activity by
Crime Dec 08, 2022
share with
Nick Carter accused of sex assault by
Community Dec 08, 2022
share with
LA County honors 1,624 unclaimed dead by
More
Skip to content