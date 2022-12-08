Senior German shepherd rescued from 50-foot backyard sinkhole
A 15-year-old German shepherd dog trapped inside an old septic tank was rescued Wednesday from a 50-foot sinkhole in the backyard of a home in an unincorporated area bordering Compton.
Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters responded to 13709 S. Stanford Ave., near Rosecrans Avenue, in West Rancho Dominguez, around 5 p.m. where they spent three hours trying to save Maya, the department reported.
“The dog initially was just kind of laying there, seemed a little fatigued,” Troy Litchfield, the firefighter that rescued Maya, told CBS 2. “Once we were bringing in the treats you can definitely see the dog turning around, starting to interact a lot more.”
A veterinarian examined Maya the fortunate German shepherd, who was later returned to her owners, CBS 2 reported.