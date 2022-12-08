Woman with mental health disorders missing in Stevenson Ranch

A 20-year-old woman diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia last seen in Stevenson Ranch was reported missing Wednesday.
Mynna Carmen Tabuloc was last seen at 12:12 p.m. on the 25700 block of Emerson Lane, near The Old Road, in the unincorporated community near Santa Clarita, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Tabuloc is Latina, 5 feet tall, weighs 105 pounds and has brow hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white hooded sweater and blue jeans.
Anyone with information about Tabuloc or knows of her whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers 800-222-8477 or submitted to lacrimestoppers.org.