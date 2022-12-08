fbpx Woman with mental health disorders missing in Stevenson Ranch
Woman with mental health disorders missing in Stevenson Ranch

Woman with mental health disorders missing in Stevenson Ranch

Missing Dec 08, 2022
missing, stevenson ranch
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
A 20-year-old woman diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia last seen in Stevenson Ranch was reported missing Wednesday.

Mynna Carmen Tabuloc was last seen at 12:12 p.m. on the 25700 block of Emerson Lane, near The Old Road, in the unincorporated community near Santa Clarita, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Tabuloc is Latina, 5 feet tall, weighs 105 pounds and has brow hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white hooded sweater and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Tabuloc or knows of her whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers 800-222-8477 or submitted to lacrimestoppers.org.

