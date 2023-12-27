Teen with autism reported missing, last seen in Littlerock

A 15-year-old boy who authorities said has autism was reported missing Wednesday after he was last seen in the unincorporated area of Littlerock.
Riley Kyle Bennett was last seen on Monday at 5 p.m. on the 11100 block of East Avenue R 12, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Riley is a white, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has black combed-back hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with white fur lining, white and black beanie and blue jeans.
Anyone who has seen Riley or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call Detective Castle or the watch commander of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station at 661-272-2400. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.