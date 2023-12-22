Lancaster teen boy diagnosed with autism reported missing

Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to find a 14-year-old boy with autism who went missing from Lancaster.
Adrianne Maurice Sorto was last seen Monday about 3 p.m. in the 44700 block of Andale Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
The teen is Black, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, gray jeans and black “Jordan” shoes.
“He has a possible destination of a family member’s home in Long Beach,” a sheriff’s department statement said. “Sorto has a history of running away and is a high-functioning autistic child. His loved ones are concerned for his well-being and asking for your help.”
Anyone with information on his whereabouts was urged to call the sheriff’s Lancaster Station at 661-948-846, Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website lacrimestoppers.org.