fbpx Lancaster teen boy diagnosed with autism reported missing
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Missing / Lancaster teen boy diagnosed with autism reported missing

Lancaster teen boy diagnosed with autism reported missing

Missing Dec 22, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to find a 14-year-old boy with autism who went missing from Lancaster.

Adrianne Maurice Sorto was last seen Monday about 3 p.m. in the 44700 block of Andale Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The teen is Black, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, gray jeans and black “Jordan” shoes.

“He has a possible destination of a family member’s home in Long Beach,” a sheriff’s department statement said. “Sorto has a history of running away and is a high-functioning autistic child. His loved ones are concerned for his well-being and asking for your help.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was urged to call the sheriff’s Lancaster Station at 661-948-846, Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website lacrimestoppers.org.

More from Missing

LA County Dec 20, 2023
share with
Elderly man with dementia goes missing, last seen in Lynwood by Read more
Los Angeles Dec 16, 2023
share with
Man diagnosed with epilepsy goes missing in Los Angeles by Read more
LA County Dec 11, 2023
share with
LASD seeks missing Hawthorne woman, suffering from dementia by Read more
Missing Dec 07, 2023
share with
Authorities seek help locating 18-year-old woman last seen in Monrovia by Read more
LA County Dec 02, 2023
share with
15-year-old girl last seen in Maywood goes missing by Read more
LA County Nov 29, 2023
share with
Authorities seek help finding 14-year-old girl diagnosed with depression by Read more
More
Skip to content