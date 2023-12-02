fbpx 15-year-old girl last seen in Maywood goes missing
Home / News / Missing / 15-year-old girl last seen in Maywood goes missing

15-year-old girl last seen in Maywood goes missing

Missing Dec 02, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

Authorities asked for the public’s help Saturday to find a 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Maywood.

Merlin Amira Sutuj was last seen at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 6100 block of Woodlawn Avenue, near East 61st Street, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Merlin is Latina, 5 feet tall, weighs 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a navy blue “Maywood Academy” polo shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who has seen Merlin or knows of her whereabouts was asked to call the watch commander at the East Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station at 323-981-5049. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or tips sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

