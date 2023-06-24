Gun violence: Shooting-related incidents this past week in LA area

| Photo by mblach/Envato Elements

A deputy-involved shooting resulted in the eventual death of a stabbing suspect and another deputy-involved shooting in Bell Gardens were two of multiple shooting-related incidents in Los Angeles County during the last seven days.

Two women found shot to death in Diamond Bar

Two women were found shot to death Saturday in Diamond Bar, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at about 8 a.m. in the 23800 block of Sapphire Canyon Road, slightly east of the Orange (57) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.

No further information was immediately available.

The sheriff’s Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information about the deaths to call them at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or lacrimestoppers.org.

Woman shot to Death in Long Beach

A woman was shot to death Saturday morning in Long Beach, authorities said.

The woman was killed during a dispute in the 600 block of Roycroft Avenue, said Alyssa Baeza of the Long Beach Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the location at about 1 a.m., where the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Baeza said.

“Homicide detectives are on scene to determine the facts of the shooting and the investigation is ongoing,” she said.

Man killed in North Hills identified

County authorities Friday identified a 41-year-old man who was shot to death in the North Hills area of Los Angeles.

The shooting was reported at 4:20 p.m. Saturday in the 8600 block of Parthenia Place, near Burnet Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison told City News Service.

Lenin Munoz-Lumbi was identified as the victim of the shooting, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office.

Munoz-Lumbi was pronounced dead at the scene, Madison said.

The person who called 911 claimed to have heard shots and found Munoz- Lumbi down in the street, the officer said.

The suspect was described as a man in his 20s wearing a gray shirt, black pants and white shoes and who left the scene on a scooter, Madison said.

Two injured in DoorDash shooting in Baldwin Village

A woman was shot and a man was injured Thursday in a shooting in the Baldwin Village area.

According to KABC 7, the victims were DoorDash employees and the shooting occurred just before midnight near the 4000 block of Gelber Place near Pinafore Street where the woman was shot while they were delivering food and the man was injured by broken glass.

The victims then drove to a McDonald’s at Obama Boulevard and La Brea Avenue and called police.

Television footage showed the DoorDash vehicle with several bullet holes.

Wounded man booked in connection with Valley Glen shooting

A 23-year-old man wounded in a shooting in Valley Glen that left two men dead was booked for murder, police said Wednesday.

Vahan Simonyan was absentee booked by Los Angeles Police Department Operations Valley Bureau homicide detectives for murder in connection with the deaths of Arkadi Simonyan, 44, and Mesrop Malkhasyan, 38.

It was unclear if or how Vahan Simonyan and Arkadi Simonyan are related.

Vahan Simonyan was hospitalized following the shooting and is expected to survive.

The shooting was reported at about 10 p.m. Monday at Coldwater Canyon Avenue and Victory Boulevard, police said.

Three male North Hollywood residents got into a dispute moments before two men produced firearms and began shooting at each other. All three men sustained numerous gunshot wounds, police said. A preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting stemmed from an earlier business dispute, police said.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to call the LAPD Valley Bureau homicide office at 818-374-9550, or 877-LAPD-247.

Man fatally shot in Van Nuys

A man was shot and killed in Van Nuys before sunrise Wednesday.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Van Nuys Division responded at 5:10 a.m. to the 7000 block of Peach Avenue, between Hart Street and Sepulveda Boulevard, regarding a radio call of a shooting and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to police.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police the suspect ran from the scene. He was described as a man wearing dark clothing.

Anyone who has information about this shooting was asked to call the LAPD’s Operations-Valley Bureau Homicide at 818-374-9550. During nonbusiness hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 310-726-7700 or 877-527-3247. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or send tips to lacrimestoppers.org.

Suspects arrested in shooting that injured year-old girl, mother

Three teenage boys were arrested Wednesday in connection with a shooting that injured a year-old girl and her 20-year-old mother at a hamburger stand in South Los Angeles, with police saying the attackers mistook the woman and her friend for rival gang members.

The shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. June 5 at 81st Street and Avalon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police said the 20-year-old woman was sitting in a car with her year-old and 8-month-old daughters, along with another woman, in the Monster Burger parking lot when three suspects pulled alongside them and opened fire into the car containing the victims.

The 20-year-old woman was shot in a leg, and the year-old girl was shot in a foot, police said.

Detectives recovered multiple 9 mm and .45-caliber shell casings from the scene, police said. Surveillance video helped investigators identify the suspects, who were arrested Wednesday. They were described only as two 16-year-old boys and one 17-year-old boy.

Their names were not released due to their ages. Police said the shooting is believed to have been gang-motivated, with the suspects mistakenly thinking the victims were rival gang members.

All three suspects were booked on suspicion of attempted murder, police said.

Anyone with additional information was urged to call 911. Tipsters who choose to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. During nonbusiness hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 213-972- 2971.

Police seek public help finding Culver City shooting suspect

Police sought the public’s help Wednesday to find the person responsible for a non-injury shooting in Culver City.

Officers responded around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday to the 10700 block of Jefferson Boulevard on a report of shots being fired in the parking lot of Raintree Plaza, according to the Culver City Police Department.

Investigators discovered several expended 9mm ammunition casings, but no suspect was found, police said. There was no description or other information immediately available about who may have fired the shots.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was urged to contact Culver City Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Eddie Baskaron at 310-253-6316.

County authorities identify man killed in Florence-Firestone

A 55-year-old man who lived in a recreational vehicle in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area and was shot and killed was identified by county authorities Wednesday.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Richard Amado as the shooting victim.

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Century Station responded to the 1600 block of East 76th Street, near Alameda Street and Florence Avenue, at around 5:25 p.m. Monday regarding a report about a shooting and found Amado with gunshot wounds to the upper torso, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Amado’s RV was parked in the cul-de-sac and three men walked to the end of the cul-de-sac, engaged with him and then shot Amado before they ran from the scene, authorities said.

Amado was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 and tips may be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

One wounded in downtown LA shooting

One person was wounded in a shooting in downtown Los Angeles near Skid Row Tuesday evening.

The Los Angeles Police Department received an assault with a deadly weapon call at 9:58 p.m., prompted officers to be sent to the 700 block of East Seventh Street, near San Pedro Street, where they found the victim, LAPD Officer Tony Im told City News Service.

Im said the suspect ran away from the scene north on San Pedro Street.

There were no further details on the victim’s age, gender or condition.

Police seek public help finding Boyle Heights fatal shooting suspect

Police sought the public’s help Tuesday to find a suspect responsible for the shooting death of a 25-year-old man in Boyle Heights.

Officers responded at about 4:25 a.m. June 13 to the 3400 block of Emery Street on a report about shots being fired, and they discovered Noah Martinez injured by gunfire, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were summoned, but Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators found shell casings at the location but no witnesses, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to contact LAPD Operations Central Bureau Homicide at 213-996-4104. During nonbusiness hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 877-LAPD-24-7. Tipsters who choose to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

One killed, two critically wounded in Valley Glen shooting

Authorities on Tuesday continued their investigation into a shooting near a smoke shop in Valley Glen that left two men dead and another man critically wounded.

The shooting was reported at about 10 p.m. Monday at Coldwater Canyon Avenue and Victory Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

One of the fatally wounded men was identified Tuesday by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office as Arkadi Simonyan, 44, of Los Angeles. The name of the other fatally wounded man was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.

The third wounded man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to the LAPD, which said the survivor was under investigation as a “possible suspect” in the shooting.

According to the Los Angeles Times, an argument among a group of men at a strip mall led to two of the men drawing guns and firing multiple shots.

LAPD Captain Brian O’Connor said there were no other suspects being sought in connection with the shooting, The Times reported.

The argument and shooting may have stemmed from a car crash between a Mercedes SUV and a Mercedes sedan, The Times added.

Aerial news video showed a car with bullet holes in the windshield parked in the strip mall parking lot near where the men were found by police.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to call the LAPD Valley Bureau homicide office at 818-374-9550, or 877-LAPD-247.

Two wounded in San Pedro shooting

A man and a teenage boy were wounded on a San Pedro street, authorities said Monday.

The shooting was reported about 5 p.m. Sunday at 21st and Alma streets, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.

The 22-year-old man and 17-year-old boy were on the street when they were approached by two males on foot who opened fire on them and ran away, she said.

Both victims suffered gunshot wounds and were taken in a private vehicle to a hospital where the had stable vital signs, the officer said.

The shooting may have been gang-related, she said.

Man wounded during attempted robbery at downtown apartment

A 25-year-old man suffered a graze wound this morning when he was held up at gunpoint by a man he invited into his downtown Los Angeles apartment.

The shooting occurred at 1:45 a.m. at 752 S. Main St., according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.

The victim agreed to go back to his apartment with a 30-year-old man, the officer said.

When they were inside the apartment, the suspect produced a handgun and demanded property, she said.

The victim grabbed the handgun and a shot was fired during the struggle, grazing the victim, the officer said.

The suspect ran out followed by the victim, she said.

Officers responding to a call about the gunshot saw the two men and arrested the suspect, she said. The victim was treated at the scene by paramedics.

Man Shot in Long Beach, Uncooperative With Police

A man was shot Sunday morning in Long Beach and was uncooperative with police in the ensuing investigation, authorities said.

Officers dispatched at about 1:25 a.m. to a hospital regarding a report of a gunshot victim located the victim, who suffered a non-life-threatening wound to the upper body, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

The victim refused to give officers a statement of the incident, or cooperate with the investigation.

“Officers were unable to locate a crime scene in connection to the victim. No other injuries were reported,” police said. “At this time, no suspect information is available, and the motive for the shooting is unknown. The investigation is ongoing.”

Motorist Shot While Driving in South LA; Condition Unknown

A man was shot while driving his vehicle in South Los Angeles Sunday, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at about 1:15 a.m. in the area of 98th Street and Figueroa Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The motorist, who was described as being in his early 30s, was able to drive himself a short distance before someone else took the wheel and drove him to a hospital.

His condition was not immediately known.

No motive or suspect information was immediately available.