fbpx Police: Ghost rifle, body armor found in U-Haul in Pasadena
Home / News / Crime / Police: Ghost rifle, body armor found in U-Haul in Pasadena

Police: Ghost rifle, body armor found in U-Haul in Pasadena

Crime Jun 26, 2023
Police confiscated firearms and body armor found in a U-Haul. | Photo courtesy of the Pasadena Police Department
Police found an AR-15 “ghost” rifle, two loaded, high-capacity magazines and body armor inside a U-Haul truck that was stopped in a street in Pasadena, authorities said Saturday.

Officers responded to the area of Claremont Street and Wilson Avenue at 3:55 a.m. Friday, where they observed that the U-Haul had been in a minor collision, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

“Officers contacted the driver, who was asleep in the driver’s seat. They woke up the driver and asked him to exit the vehicle,” police said in a statement. “As he exited, officers saw a handgun in the driver’s waistband.”

The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Marc Oliver David of Carson, allegedly tried to flee on foot, but was captured following a brief foot pursuit, and the handgun — a 9 mm pistol — was recovered, police said.

A search of the U-Haul truck allegedly turned up the unregistered assault rifle, two loaded, high-capacity magazines and body armor.

The department’s Street Crime Unit conducted follow-up investigations at three locations associated with the suspect, but no additional items of evidentiary value were located.

David was booked on suspicion of multiple felony charges, which included weapons and narcotics violations as well as no-bail arrest warrants, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect was asked to call 626-744-4241. Tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or www.lacrimestoppers.org.

