fbpx 13-year-old girl reported missing in East Los Angeles
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Missing / 13-year-old girl reported missing in East Los Angeles

13-year-old girl reported missing in East Los Angeles

Missing Jun 26, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sunday circulated a photo of a 13-year-old girl who went missing in East Los Angeles.

Savannah Angel Alaniz was last seen about 1:45 a.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of Ramboz Drive, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.

Alaniz was described as a 5-foot-2-inch Latino girl weighing 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweater.

The sheriff’s East Los Angeles station urged anyone with any information regarding Alaniz’s whereabouts to call them at 323-264-4151.

Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or go to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

More from Missing

missing, carson, bipolar
LA County Jun 23, 2023
share with
40-year-old man goes missing after last being seen in Carson by
missing, toddler, palmdale
LA County Jun 22, 2023
share with
LASD searches for toddler reported missing in Palmdale by
missing, hacienda heights, dementia
Missing Jun 21, 2023
share with
Authorities seek help finding missing woman with dementia by
missing, alzheimer's, valencia
Missing Jun 20, 2023
share with
Authorities seek missing 85-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s by
missing, stevenson ranch, schizophrenia
LA County Jun 20, 2023
share with
Missing: Woman with schizophrenia last seen in Stevenson Ranch by
missing, carson
LA County Jun 15, 2023
share with
Authorities ask for help finding man missing from Carson since April by
More
Skip to content