13-year-old girl reported missing in East Los Angeles

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sunday circulated a photo of a 13-year-old girl who went missing in East Los Angeles.
Savannah Angel Alaniz was last seen about 1:45 a.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of Ramboz Drive, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
Alaniz was described as a 5-foot-2-inch Latino girl weighing 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweater.
The sheriff’s East Los Angeles station urged anyone with any information regarding Alaniz’s whereabouts to call them at 323-264-4151.
Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or go to www.lacrimestoppers.org.