Riverside names new assistant city manager, finance director

Edward Enriquez and Kristie Thomas. | Photos courtesy of the city of Riverside and Kristie Thomas/LinkedIn

Riverside officials have named Edward Enriquez an assistant city manager and Kristie Thomas as finance director, the city announced Friday.

The new hires ensure continued competent management of Riverside’s finance and budget functions, as well as provide helpful support within the City Manager’s Office, City Manager Mike Futrell said.

“Edward’s performance as Chief Financial Officer and service as Interim Assistant City Manager was exemplary,” Futrell said in a statement. “He is the right person to lead our efforts to build and support a high performing city staff team. Simultaneously promoting Kristie to Finance Director ensures the city finances are in great hands. Both Edward and Kristie have my full confidence.”

Prior to his promotion, Enriquez served as interim assistant city manager for approximately one year. During that time he also served as chief financial officer and treasurer and will retain those two designations going forward, officials said.

“I’m honored to be entrusted with such an important role in our organization,” Enriquez said in a statement. “My previous finance experience, as well as the time I have spent in this role on an interim basis, has prepared me well for the work ahead.”

Along with his responsibilities as an assistant city manager, Enriquez will oversee Riverside’s Finance, Human Resources, General Services and Innovation and Technology departments, “leading the city’s efforts to improve internal operations and support the recruitment, training, career growth, and performance of the city staff team,” officials said.

Since joining the city staff in 2012, Enriquez previously served as assistant chief financial officer, controller and assistant controller.

Thomas has been assistant CFO since 2020 and now adds the title of finance director, reporting to Enriquez, officials said. Since Enriquez was named an interim assistant city manager last year, “Thomas has managed the day-to-day operations of the finance function, carried out the strategic vision for the department, and served as Acting CFO whenever Enriquez is out of the office.”

Thomas has experience in several sections of the Finance Department, including in the Accounting, Budget, Purchasing, Risk Management and Business Tax divisions, according to the city’s announcement. She manages the development of the city’s budget and represents the Finance Department in labor talks. Thomas has played impactful roles in combining technology with accounting and managing projects.

“Our city budget process has been open and transparent as we seek to fulfill the funding needs and desires of our community, as expressed by our elected officials,” Thomas said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing our strong record of service in this area.”