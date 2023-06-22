Shooting involving sheriff’s deputy leaves suspect wounded

| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

A deputy-involved shooting in the Bell Gardens area on Thursday has left a suspect wounded, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.

The shooting occurred at approximately 4:30 a.m. during a traffic stop near Florence and Eastern avenues.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has launched an investigation into the incident, and the California Highway Patrol has closed off ramps leading to eastbound Florence Avenue from the northbound and southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway.

A witness described seeing a white vehicle repeatedly ramming into the patrol car while the deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over, CBS Los Angeles reported.

Footage from the scene showed a sheriff’s department vehicle with visible damage to its driver-side door, indicating the occurrence of a collision. Another SUV with bullet holes in its windshield was also seen, suggesting that shots were fired during the incident.

The wounded man was taken to an unknown hospital for treatment, while the deputy was transported to another hospital for treatment of an unspecified injury.

Officials closed the intersection of Florence and Eastern avenues as the investigation continued. Sheriff’s homicide detectives and the state inspector general’s investigators also responded to the scene to gather more information.

No additional details have been released by the authorities about the events leading up to the gunfire or whether the suspect was armed. The identity of the wounded suspect has not been released either, and it was unclear what threat he posed to the deputy.

The closure of the offramps at the Long Beach (710) Freeway, however, has caused traffic buildup in the area and has forced some commuters to seek alternative routes.