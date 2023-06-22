LA Animal Services: No appointment needed to adopt, foster pets

| Photo courtesy of LA Animal Services

The Los Angeles Animal Services Department announced Thursday it will no longer require appointments for Angelenos to adopt or foster an animal from its shelters starting June 28.

“We hope that with our centers now operating daily with no appointments needed will encourage more people to stop by and meet the amazing dogs, cats, rabbits and pocket pets who are available for adoption,” Annette Ramirez, interim general manager for LA Animal Services, said in a statement.

“We continue to ask the community for their help to adopt or foster a pet as the number of animals coming into our shelters continue to outpace the number of pets we are able to find homes for or place with rescue partners.”

Angelenos can visit any of the six animal shelters Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on weekends from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. City shelters remain closed on Mondays and city-observed holidays.

In addition, pet owners will no longer have to make an appointment to have their pets microchipped.

Dogs and cats adopted from the city’s animal shelters will be spayed or neutered, vaccinated, licensed and microchipped, according to LAAS.

Adopters will also receive a Petco flyer with discounts to help make their pet adoption a success. LAAS will include a VCA Healthy Start Certificate, providing up to $250 of follow-up veterinary care within the first 14 days of adoption.

Dogs adopted from the shelters are eligible for free dog training classes at the Paws for Life K9 Rescue People & Pet Innovation Center in Mission Hills.