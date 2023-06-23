40-year-old man goes missing after last being seen in Carson

A 40-year-old man who authorities said has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder was reported missing Friday after last being seen in Carson
Ifeoluwa Taiwo Salani was last seen at 1:52 p.m. Thursday on the 1200 block of East Millmont Street, near University Drive and Central Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Salani is Black, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 178 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve burgundy shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone who has seen Salani or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 and tips may be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.