fbpx 40-year-old man goes missing after last being seen in Carson
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Missing / 40-year-old man goes missing after last being seen in Carson

40-year-old man goes missing after last being seen in Carson

Missing Jun 23, 2023
missing, carson, bipolar
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

A 40-year-old man who authorities said has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder was reported missing Friday after last being seen in Carson

Ifeoluwa Taiwo Salani was last seen at 1:52 p.m. Thursday on the 1200 block of East Millmont Street, near University Drive and Central Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Salani is Black, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 178 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve burgundy shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who has seen Salani or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 and tips may be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

More from Missing

missing, toddler, palmdale
LA County Jun 22, 2023
share with
LASD searches for toddler reported missing in Palmdale by
missing, hacienda heights, dementia
Missing Jun 21, 2023
share with
Authorities seek help finding missing woman with dementia by
missing, alzheimer's, valencia
Missing Jun 20, 2023
share with
Authorities seek missing 85-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s by
missing, stevenson ranch, schizophrenia
LA County Jun 20, 2023
share with
Missing: Woman with schizophrenia last seen in Stevenson Ranch by
missing, carson
LA County Jun 15, 2023
share with
Authorities ask for help finding man missing from Carson since April by
Los Angeles Jun 13, 2023
share with
Man last seen in Echo Park reported missing by
More
Skip to content