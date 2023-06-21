fbpx Suspect shot by deputies in Diamond Bar dies in hospital
Home / News / Crime / Suspect shot by deputies in Diamond Bar dies in hospital

Suspect shot by deputies in Diamond Bar dies in hospital

Crime Jun 21, 2023
LASD
| Photo courtesy of Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

A man who was shot by deputies in Diamond Bar after he allegedly stabbed his mother died at a hospital, authorities said Wednesday.

Deputies went to the 2900 block of Crooked Creek Drive at 11:45 a.m. Monday on a report of a man wearing body armor and firing an assault rifle, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office reported that the man later died. Information on his identity was not immediately available.

Sheriff’s Lt. Hugo Reynaga told the San Gabriel Valley Tribune that the 30-year-old man had stabbed his mother before getting into a confrontation with deputies. Reynaga said the woman was treated at a hospital and released.

Reynaga said the suspect, who lived at a home on Crooked Creek Drive, was outside wearing a bulletproof vest and carrying a “ghost gun” that looked like an AR-15 when his mother came home.

The pair argued, then while walking away he shot at the tire of his mother’s car and kept going, with her following behind, the lieutenant said. A block later, the suspect allegedly stabbed her in the back with a pocket knife and continued walking to Diamond Bar Boulevard, where a driver stopped his Tesla because the suspect was in the motorist’s lane.

A witness said the suspect was shooting into the air before deputies arrived. Reynaga said deputies gave him several commands to drop his weapon.

“He didn’t obey any of them,” Reynaga said.

At some point, the lieutenant said, the suspect advanced toward a deputy near the Tesla, and that deputy and another fired. No deputies were injured during the shooting.

