LA County starts donation drive benefiting toy loan program

| Photo by 918Evgenij/Envato Elements

A toy drive benefiting the Los Angeles County Toy Loan Program begins Monday at six locations.

Educational games and toys, video games and video game consoles, dolls and stuffed animals and toys for children with functional needs or disabilities are requested, according to Heather Johnson, a spokeswoman for LA Sanitation & Environment, which is conducting the drive.

The department requests that violent toys or toys resembling weapons not be donated, Johnson said.

The program provides access to toys to more than 30,000 low-income children every year, Johnson said.

The toys can be donated from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through Aug. 25 at the following locations:

— East Valley District Yard, 11050 Pendleton St., Sun Valley;

— West Valley District Yard, 8840 Vanalden Ave., Northridge;

— North Central District Yard, 452 N. San Fernando Road, Lincoln Heights;

— West Los Angeles District Yard, 2027 Stoner Ave., West Los Angeles;

— Harbor District Yard, 1400 N. Gaffey St., San Pedro;

— Public Works Building, 1149 S. Broadway, downtown Los Angeles.

All locations will be closed July 4.

The toy drive is among several drives conducted annually by the department in an effort to assist low-income people and people experiencing homelessness and to reduce the amount of items going into landfills, Johnson said. The department also conducts drives for food, clothing, condiments and utensils, toiletries, blankets and socks.

The department is responsible for collecting, cleaning and recycling solid and liquid waste generated by residential, commercial and industrial users in Los Angeles and surrounding communities.