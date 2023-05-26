fbpx Man diagnosed with dementia reported missing in Lancaster
Man diagnosed with dementia reported missing in Lancaster

Man diagnosed with dementia reported missing in Lancaster

May 26, 2023
missing, lancaster, dementia
| Photos courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
A 63-year-old man who authorities said has been diagnosed with dementia was reported missing after he was last seen in Lancaster, authorities said Friday.

Steven Grant Palmer was last seen leaving his residence with two small dogs at 11:40 a.m. Thursday on the 44000 block of 10th Street, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Palmer is white,  5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, has white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark shirt, dark pants and sandals.

Anyone who has seen Palmer or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. Information can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

