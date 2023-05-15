Missing: Man diagnosed with dementia last seen in Lancaster

A search was underway Monday for a 53-year-old man with dementia and a traumatic brain injury who went missing from Lancaster.
Paul Spencer Allan was last seen at 4 p.m. Friday on the 45100 block of Fern Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. His family is concerned for his well-being.
Allan is white, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 220 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a dark colored long sleeve shirt and sweatpants, sheriff’s officials said.
Anyone with information was asked to call the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.