fbpx Dodgers pitcher Kershaw mourns his mother on Mother's Day
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Sports / Dodgers pitcher Kershaw mourns his mother on Mother’s Day

Dodgers pitcher Kershaw mourns his mother on Mother’s Day

Sports May 15, 2023
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw in 2015. | Photo courtesy of Arturo Pardavila III/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)
by
share with

Sunday’s Mother’s Day holiday was a rough one for Dodgers pitching star Clayton Kershaw, whose mother Marianne died Saturday morning.

Kershaw’s wife Ellen announced the news Saturday while speaking at the dedication of two baseball fields in Inglewood in conjunction with the pitcher’s charity, Kershaw’s Challenge.

Marianne “moved mountains to get him to baseball practice and games. She sat front row cheering him on, not so subtly and (kept) score in a book to keep her nerves at bay,” Ellen Kershaw said. “So today we dedicate this field to his sweet mom, who passed away and went to be with the Lord this morning. She experienced no greater joy than watching her son grow into the man, the philanthropist, the father and the ballplayer he is today.”

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that he expected Kershaw to make his next regularly scheduled start Tuesday, when the Dodgers host the Minnesota Twins.

“He’s doing OK,” Roberts said. “I’m sure this is a day he has a heavy heart. But as far as I understand, he’ll make his start on Tuesday.”

The Dodgers marked Mother’s Day by having a photo booth and card-making station in the Centerfield Plaza for the monthly Viva Los Dodgers family friendly festival, and had wives of Dodgers players throw the ceremonial first pitch before Sunday’s game against the San Diego Padres. The wives also made the announcement that precedes every Dodgers home game: “It’s time for Dodger baseball.”

More from Sports

Los Angeles May 13, 2023
share with
Chris Roberts, former voice of UCLA basketball, football, dead at 74 by
Sports May 12, 2023
share with
Group including Magic Johnson reaches proposed deal to buy NFL’s Commanders by
Orange County May 08, 2023
share with
Steven Martinez sets course record at OC Marathon by
Los Angeles May 04, 2023
share with
Dodgers want no mention of Stow case in trial of fan beating suit by
Art May 02, 2023
share with
LA County to consider working with Metro on pre-Olympics arts fest by
Los Angeles May 01, 2023
share with
Lakers dismantle Grizzlies in Game 7, set to face Warriors in conference semifinals by
More
Skip to content