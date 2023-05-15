Dodgers pitcher Kershaw mourns his mother on Mother’s Day

Sunday’s Mother’s Day holiday was a rough one for Dodgers pitching star Clayton Kershaw, whose mother Marianne died Saturday morning.
Kershaw’s wife Ellen announced the news Saturday while speaking at the dedication of two baseball fields in Inglewood in conjunction with the pitcher’s charity, Kershaw’s Challenge.
Marianne “moved mountains to get him to baseball practice and games. She sat front row cheering him on, not so subtly and (kept) score in a book to keep her nerves at bay,” Ellen Kershaw said. “So today we dedicate this field to his sweet mom, who passed away and went to be with the Lord this morning. She experienced no greater joy than watching her son grow into the man, the philanthropist, the father and the ballplayer he is today.”
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that he expected Kershaw to make his next regularly scheduled start Tuesday, when the Dodgers host the Minnesota Twins.
“He’s doing OK,” Roberts said. “I’m sure this is a day he has a heavy heart. But as far as I understand, he’ll make his start on Tuesday.”
The Dodgers marked Mother’s Day by having a photo booth and card-making station in the Centerfield Plaza for the monthly Viva Los Dodgers family friendly festival, and had wives of Dodgers players throw the ceremonial first pitch before Sunday’s game against the San Diego Padres. The wives also made the announcement that precedes every Dodgers home game: “It’s time for Dodger baseball.”