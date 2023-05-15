fbpx LASD seeks missing woman last seen in Sylmar
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Missing / LASD seeks missing woman last seen in Sylmar

LASD seeks missing woman last seen in Sylmar

Missing May 15, 2023
missing, Sylmar
| Photos courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

Sheriff’s detectives asked for the public’s help to find a 29-year-old woman suffering from depression who went missing Sunday in Sylmar.

Ashley Lynn Poots was last seen around 1:05 p.m. in the 14400 block of Olive View Drive, occupied by Olive View-UCLA Medical Center, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Poots is white. She stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs an estimated 120 pounds, according to the LASD. She has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to call the LASD’s missing persons unit at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

More from Missing

LA County May 15, 2023
share with
Missing: Man diagnosed with dementia last seen in Lancaster by
Type 2 diabetes, Whittier, missing
LA County May 13, 2023
share with
69-year-old woman goes missing, last seen in Whittier by
missing, norwalk, schizophrenia
LA County May 11, 2023
share with
Woman suffering from schizophrenia reported missing in Norwalk by
LA County May 09, 2023
share with
Man reported missing from Westchester area by
missing, paramount, teen
LA County May 08, 2023
share with
14-year-old girl reported missing in Paramount by
torrance, missing
LA County May 08, 2023
share with
Authorities seek nonverbal 77-year-old man missing in Torrance by
More
Skip to content