LASD seeks missing woman last seen in Sylmar

Sheriff’s detectives asked for the public’s help to find a 29-year-old woman suffering from depression who went missing Sunday in Sylmar.
Ashley Lynn Poots was last seen around 1:05 p.m. in the 14400 block of Olive View Drive, occupied by Olive View-UCLA Medical Center, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Poots is white. She stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs an estimated 120 pounds, according to the LASD. She has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray pants.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to call the LASD’s missing persons unit at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.