Silver Alert: Man last seen in Long Beach reported missing

Authorities Tuesday issued a Silver Alert for an 85-year-old man who was last seen in Long Beach.
Ernest Hardaway was last seen at around 5:18 p.m. Monday at East 11th Street and Linden Avenue, according to the California High Patrol, which issued the alert on behalf of the Long Beach Police Department.
Hardaway is Black, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 240 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes. Authorities say he may be traveling on foot and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, brown cargo shorts and navy blue shoes.
The alert was issued for both Los Angeles and Orange counties.
Anyone who has seen or knows of Hardaway’s whereabouts was asked to call 911.
The Silver Alert program was established by the CHP to issue and coordinate alerts involving the suspicious or disappearance of elderly, developmentally disabled or cognitively impaired individuals.