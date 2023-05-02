fbpx Silver Alert: Man last seen in Long Beach reported missing
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Missing / Silver Alert: Man last seen in Long Beach reported missing

Silver Alert: Man last seen in Long Beach reported missing

Missing May 02, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the California Highway Patrol
by
share with

Authorities Tuesday issued a Silver Alert for an 85-year-old man who was last seen in Long Beach.

Ernest Hardaway was last seen at around 5:18 p.m. Monday at East 11th Street and Linden Avenue, according to the California High Patrol, which issued the alert on behalf of the Long Beach Police Department.

Hardaway is Black, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 240 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes. Authorities say he may be traveling on foot and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, brown cargo shorts and navy blue shoes.

The alert was issued for both Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Anyone who has seen or knows of Hardaway’s whereabouts was asked to call 911.

The Silver Alert program was established by the CHP to issue and coordinate alerts involving the suspicious or disappearance of elderly, developmentally disabled or cognitively impaired individuals.

More from Missing

Los Angeles Apr 28, 2023
share with
Man missing from area near West LA Veterans Hospital found by
missing, irvine
Missing Apr 27, 2023
share with
17-year-old boy last seen in Irvine reported missing by
missing, south san gabriel, dementia
Missing Apr 26, 2023
share with
Found: Woman who had last been seen in South San Gabriel by
LA County Apr 26, 2023
share with
Found: Man with autism who went missing from Compton by
LA County Apr 26, 2023
share with
Found: 17-year-old boy with schizophrenia who went missing by
missing, lancaster
LA County Apr 25, 2023
share with
24-year-old bipolar man goes missing, last seen in Lancaster by
More
Skip to content