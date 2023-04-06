Public Health launches ‘Heart Hero’ campaign to teach CPR

| Photo by AntonioGravante/Envato Elements

Residents who attend entertainment events or visit public places in Los Angeles County such as malls or places of worship will now be able to participate in live CPR training, the Department of Public Health announced Thursday.

Barbara Ferrer, director of the Public Health, launched the “LA County Heart Heroes 2023 Campaign” Thursday afternoon, which aims to train half-a-million county residents and workers in what was described as “hands-only CPR” by the end of the year. The plan is to hold various training events throughout the county at sporting events, entertainment venues, places of worship, campuses, work sites, malls and other locations.

“I couldn’t be happier than to be joined by so many partners that are going to make an effort all across this county for the next year to make sure that every county resident, every county workers, every worker is able to offer life-saving support to a person that’s experiencing a cardiac event,” Ferrer said during a press conference at the Hollywood-Wilshire Wellness Community.

Ferrer said the campaign was launched in 2019, and they were able to train 100,000 people in hands-only CPR, but this year officials are determined to provide training to 500,000 people.

“Heart disease remains a leading cause of death and premature death in LA County, and it continues to be a leading cause of death across our entire nation,” Ferrer said.

According to the American Heart Association, approximately 90% of people who suffer cardiac arrest outside of a hospital setting will die. But if victims of cardiac arrest are given CPR, their chances of survival double or even triple, particularly if CPR is provided immediately.

Ferrer said about 70% of cardiac arrests happen in the home.

“Knowing how to give CPR in an emergency means you’re prepared to save the lives of the people you love,” she added.

Anthony Marrone, fire chief of the Los Angeles County Fire Department, expressed his excitement on behalf of the department to be part of this year’s campaign and promoting the message of learning hands-only CPR.

“We are here to serve and do everything we can when people need us the most,” Marrone said. “But the truth is, we cannot be everywhere all of the time.”

“That is why we need everyone to step up and be part of our team as a ‘heart hero.’ We all know cardiac arrest can happen anytime, anywhere, and knowing how to provide hands-only CPR can help save a loved one’s life while firefighters, lifeguards and deputies are on their way.”