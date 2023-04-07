fbpx Boxing: Angelino Cordova beats Angel Acosta at Fantasy Springs Casino
Home / Sports / Boxing: Angelino Cordova beats Angel Acosta at Fantasy Springs Casino

Boxing: Angelino Cordova beats Angel Acosta at Fantasy Springs Casino

Sports Apr 07, 2023
| Photo by NomadSoul1/Envato Elements
Venezuelan flyweight Angelino “Huracán” Cordova scored a 10-round unanimous decision over former world champion Angel “Tito” Acosta Thursday evening in the main event of a boxing card at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio.

Judges Edward Hernandez Sr. and Fernando Villarreal both scored the fight 95-94 while Pat Russell scored it 96-93 to give Cordova (18-0-1, 12 knockouts) his 15th consecutive victory since suffering the lone blemish of his professional career, a four-round draw with Luis Guatache Aug. 26, 2017, in his fourth professional bout.

Cordova suffered a cut near his left eye from an accidental head butt in the third round. He had one point deducted for a punch behind the head in the fourth round.

The victory gave the 27-year-old Cordova the vacant World Boxing Organization international flyweight championship.

Both fighters weighed in Wednesday at 111.6 pounds, four-tenths of a pound under the flyweight limit.

The 32-year-old Acosta of San Juan, Puerto Rico (23-4, 22 knockouts) lost for the second time in his last three fights. He was knocked out in the fourth round by Junto Nakatani on Sept. 10, 2021, in a bid for Nakatani’s WBO flyweight title, then knocked out Janiel Rivera 1 minute, 19 seconds into the first round May 12 at Fantasy Springs, his most recent fight before Thursday.

Acosta won the vacant WBO light flyweight championship with a 10th-round knockout of Juan Alejo Zuniga on Dec. 2, 2017, at Madison Square Garden on a card that featured Miguel Cotto making an unsuccessful defense of his WBO super welterweight title against Sadam Ali.

Acosta made three successful title defenses, then lost the title when he was knocked out in the 12th round by Elwin Soto on June 21, 2019, at Fantasy Springs.

The six-bout card also included two fights with Coachella Valley boxers.

Leo “Bazooka” Sanchez of Cathedral City knocked out Mychaquell Shields in the second round of their scheduled four-round super featherweight bout, improving to 4-0 with three knockouts. Shields lost for the second time in his two professional fights.

Grant Flores of Coachella knocked out Juan Herrera in 51 seconds of the first round in a scheduled four-round super welterweight bout, his second knockout in two professional fights. Herrera of Tijuana, Mexico, dropped to 0-2-1.

