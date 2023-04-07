fbpx Search continues for suspects in Metro Red Line station stabbings
Search continues for suspects in Metro Red Line station stabbings

Search continues for suspects in Metro Red Line station stabbings

Crime Apr 07, 2023
| Photo courtesy of Prayitno/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)
by
A search was continuing Friday for a suspect or suspects involved in the stabbings of two people at or near stations on the Metro B (Red) Line.

The first attack occurred shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday at the Metro Hollywood/Western Station, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police said the suspect stabbed the victim and fled the scene at around 4:55 p.m.

The victim’s condition was unclear.

At about 8:20 p.m. Thursday, a man stabbed someone multiple times in the neck and back at 600 S. Alvarado St., near the Westlake/MacArthur Park Station, police said. He was taken to the hospital while conscious and still breathing, but his condition was unknown.

There was no immediate description available of a suspect in either attack. It was unclear if the same suspect was responsible for both stabbings.

