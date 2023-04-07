Search continues for suspects in Metro Red Line station stabbings

A search was continuing Friday for a suspect or suspects involved in the stabbings of two people at or near stations on the Metro B (Red) Line.
The first attack occurred shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday at the Metro Hollywood/Western Station, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police said the suspect stabbed the victim and fled the scene at around 4:55 p.m.
The victim’s condition was unclear.
At about 8:20 p.m. Thursday, a man stabbed someone multiple times in the neck and back at 600 S. Alvarado St., near the Westlake/MacArthur Park Station, police said. He was taken to the hospital while conscious and still breathing, but his condition was unknown.
There was no immediate description available of a suspect in either attack. It was unclear if the same suspect was responsible for both stabbings.