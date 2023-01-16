Monrovia CERT, BERT set to start 2023 emergency prep courses

Monrovia CERT members practice search and rescue. | Photo courtesy of Suzanne Dobson/Monrovia Fire & Rescue

As the new year settles in, Monrovia public safety professionals and civilian residents interested in learning potentially life-saving skills during a disaster or medical emergency will begin a new round of 2023 training courses.

The Community Emergency Resiliency Team and the Business Emergency Resiliency Training program provide community members and businesses with crucial, possibly know-how for when disaster and danger strike.

Monrovia CERT courses focus on readiness and knowledge to put in play when public safety is put in harm’s way, while BERT tailors emergency preparedness to specific businesses with the goal of enabling local companies to continue operations after a disaster hits, fire department officials told Monrovia Weekly.

Over three consecutive Saturdays — with the next round of training starting Jan. 28 — CERT participants learn emergency preparedness techniques, fire suppression and safety, disaster medical operations, light search and rescue, disaster psychology, team organization skills and how to conduct a disaster drill.

BERT instruction is provided in six, two-hour sessions this year between this Wednesday, Jan. 18, and Oct. 26. Participants learn emergency response techniques, emergency preparedness, fire safety and utility awareness, emergency operations and business continuity plans, disaster exercise planning and safety awareness as it pertains to crime and terrorism.

Longtime CERT and BERT participants encouraged fellow locals to get involved in the training programs and shared their thoughts on and experiences with the program.

“I like to give back to my community,” said Mark Harvis, a Monrovia resident, retired Los Angeles County public defender and currently a FEMA-certified CERT instructor.

“The idea that a person could be trained to assist professional responders in case of an emergency was appealing,” Harvis said on why he got involved with Monrovia CERT. “It really was a way that I could do something for my city and for others. And, in the process, I would obtain valuable and insightful training.”

Monrovia CERT Deputy Coordinator Barbara Rigby-Elson — a retired financial industry professional turned CERT course instructor who heads the program’s smoke detector installation effort — elaborated on the valuable skills Harvis mentioned.

“The CERT Basic Course taught me the proper way to use a fire extinguisher, provide basic first aid, utilize lifts and carries for safely moving the injured and search and rescue techniques,” Rigby-Elson recalled. “As a CERT trainer, I’ve taught the Disaster Psychology course which focuses on recognizing the psychological and physical symptoms of trauma in yourself, family members, CERT and victims of a disaster.”

Harvis noted the “hands-on” life-saving skills he has learned after over a decade with Monrovia CERT.

“Preparing for emergencies is something that most of us just don’t do,” he said. “CERT brought that home — and gave tools and knowledge to become prepared. From putting together a pretty decent first aid backpack kit to learning how to perform light search and rescue, the program offered knowledge and hands-on practice that would not otherwise readily be available. We learned how to lift heavy objects by using cribbing, how to perform searches, how to triage, how to direct traffic, and importantly we learned how to do all of this safely with due consideration of our personal limitations.”

Monrovia has 50 certified CERT members, who the fire department mobilizes during disasters and who also participate in public events and provide assistance to the community such as smoke alarm installation, said Monrovia CERT Coordinator Suzanne Dobson. Since 2007 over 200 people have received disaster preparedness training, and BERT has 22 businesses enrolled in the program.

Dobson summed up the differences between BERT and CERT: “BERT is more a planning kind of class, CERT is hands-on skills. BERT is about being prepared, having a plan in place, surviving the disaster as a business.”

San Voong, an executive with Monrovia-based telecom company Giggle Fiber, has along with co-workers taken about half of the BERT courses since the middle of last year.

“As we provide critical services with internet and telephone, we believe we have a social and professional responsibility to ensure our services remain operational during an unforeseen event,” said Voong, who is also a member of Temple City CERT with plans this year to join the Monrovia team.

“With cohesive and synchronized training through Monrovia’s BERT courses, we can strive toward a preventive, if not a fast reactive position should the need arise in an emergency,” Voong continued. “This contributes to the safety of our team members, our customers and as responsible corporate citizens to the city of Monrovia.”

Voong also pointed to the relevant overlap between CERT and BERT training, as well as the community-unifying aspects of learning life-saving skills.

“Both training courses allow better insight into how the city, county and state handle crises — we will no longer sit and wonder what’s next,” he said.

“Through CERT and BERT, you will gain the skills, knowledge and tools to actively make a choice to engage in an unforeseen event. The CERT and BERT skillset are widely applicable regardless of locale, generation, culture and workplace,” Voong said.

Rigby-Elson succinctly summed up local disaster preparation: “By attending CERT and BERT you become aware of being prepared and learning to be self-sufficient.”

Harvis added, “Even if all a person does is take the class without joining our team, the student has learned valuable information that will help keep the person safe and able to better assist others.”

Free registration for CERT and BERT courses is available at monroviafireandrescue.eventbrite.com.