Palm Springs police to crack down on distracted drivers in April

Riverside County Mar 31, 2023
by
Palm Springs police will be taking a zero tolerance position on drivers who disobey cell phone laws in April as part of “Distracted Driving Awareness Month.”

“Holding your phone and using it while driving is not only dangerous, but also illegal,” Sgt. Arnold Galvan said. “Before starting the car, silence your phone, or put it in the glove box, trunk or back seat. Anywhere you can’t reach.”

Officers will be looking for scofflaws who flout hands-free requirements, which mandate fines for anyone caught holding a mobile phone while operating a vehicle, Galvan said.

Under California law, talking, texting, using an app or anything else that involves holding a mobile phone while driving is illegal.

The hands-free component doesn’t apply to motorists who are younger than 18 years old; they’re entirely prohibited from using a mobile phone in any manner while driving.

A first offense for a cell phone distraction violation can result in a $162 ticket. Motorists who rack up two or more infractions in a 36-month period can have a point placed on their license, resulting in higher auto insurance costs.

The monthlong Palm Springs police crackdown on distracted driving is being funded by a California Office of Traffic Safety grant.

