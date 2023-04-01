LAPD seeks motorcyclist in critical injury of 13-year-old boy

Police on Friday sought the public’s help to find a motorcyclist who struck and critically injured a 13-year-old boy in Boyle Heights.
The boy was crossing Whittier Boulevard at Orme Avenue in a crosswalk about 3:30 p.m. Thursday when he was struck by an eastbound motorcycle, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
“The suspect lost control of the motorcycle, fell to the ground and slid approximately 80 feet before stopping,” police said in a statement. “The suspect remounted his motorcycle and fled the scene eastbound on Whittier Boulevard, failing to stop and identify himself or render aid as required by law.”
Paramedics took the boy to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.
The suspect was described only as a male. The motorcycle was described as black, with damage that occurred during the collision, police said.
A standing reward of up to $25,000 has been offered by the city of Los Angeles for information that helps solve a non-fatal hit-and-run.
Anyone with information on the hit-and-run motorcyclist was urged to call LAPD Detective Daniel Ramirez of the Central Traffic Division at 213-833-3713 or email him at 39299@lapd.online. Tipsters may also call 877-LAPD-247 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.