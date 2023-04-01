Dog adoption fees reduced to $25 this weekend at SPCALA

Cash is one of many dogs available for adoption. | Photo courtesy of SPCALA

Dog adoption fees will be reduced to $25 Saturday and Sunday during the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles March Madness Adoption Special.

The special fee will be available for all qualified adopters at SPCALA’s Pet Adoption Centers, but excludes dogs 3 months old or younger.

Spay/neuter surgery deposits or medication fees may apply.

Information about adoptable animals and the organization’s adoption requirements is available at spcaLA.com/adopt.