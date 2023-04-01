fbpx Parts of 101 Freeway to close Saturday for pavement repairs
Parts of 101 Freeway to close Saturday for pavement repairs

Travel Apr 01, 2023
Some lanes on the Ventura (101) Freeway near Liberty Canyon Road in Agoura Hills will be closed in both directions Saturday evening through Sunday morning while Caltrans crews complete several pavement repair projects.

The closures begin at 7 p.m. Saturday and will also include on-ramps.

The work is part of ongoing construction on the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing, which will provide a bridge spanning the 101 Freeway and Agoura Road. Caltrans says it will be the largest wildlife crossing of its type in the world.

Detours will be provided as necessary and the schedule is subject to change, depending on the weather or other unforeseen factors.

Here is the schedule:

Northbound Lanes

— 7 p.m. — Liberty Canyon on-ramp closed.

— 7 p.m. — One northbound lane closed.

— 8 p.m. — Two northbound lanes closed.

— 11:59 p.m. — Three northbound lanes closed, leaving one lane open for traffic.

— Two northbound lanes may remain closed until 6 a.m. Sunday.

Southbound Lanes

— 7 p.m. — Liberty Canyon off-ramp closed.

— 8 p.m. — One southbound lane closed.

— 10 p.m. — Two southbound lanes closed.

— 11 p.m. — Three southbound lanes may be closed, leaving one lane open for traffic.

— Two southbound lanes may remain closed until 7 a.m. Sunday.

All 101 lanes are expected to reopen by 8 a.m. Sunday.

Motorists can check current highway closures at QuickMap.dot.ca.gov or using the QuickMap app.

Updates will also be posted on Twitter at twitter.com/CaltransDist7.

More information about the wildlife crossing is available at tinyurl.com/2p8h5jrv and at 101wildlifecrossing.org.

