Desert X to host weekend of design, community, sustainability

Starting with a weekend of design, community and sustainability Saturday, the Palm Springs Art Museum, Desert X, and the Sunnylands Center and Gardens will provide a new series of initiatives to expand its engagement with the Coachella Valley community.
“Education has been the cornerstone of Desert X’s outreach in the Coachella Valley since its inception in 2017, with educators taking kids behind the scenes to meet artists and conduct digital storytelling programs in schools,” said Executive Director Jenny Gil in a statement from Desert X.
Exhibition officials said Saturday and Sunday will explore how solutions in surrounding communities stem from collaboration and creativity.
Saturday’s events will feature the opening of Hector Zamora’s Chimera’s installation at the art museum, a walk and talk hike to Matt Johnson’s “Sleeping Figure,” a car caravan through Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage and Palm Desert, a deep listening session with Lauren Bon and Metabolic Studio, and a viewing of Shanti Lalita’s “Searching for the Sky” installation, according to exhibition officials.
Sunday will feature family activities, two performances from Shanti Lalita, a lunch and conversation with Lauren Bon and Gerald Clarke, a meeting with Changemakers, speed friend dating, and a community mingle and mix.
Through the month of April and the beginning of May, Desert X will also provide school tours, a site-specific art exhibition at Nellie N. Coffman Middle School, high school internships and programs for student journalism, digital storytelling in-classroom and a first-ever art club.
A closing weekend will be held the last two days, May 6 and May 7, of Desert X’s immersive works before an exhibition for the art club opens at College of the Desert, presenting artworks and videos created by students across the Coachella Valley this year.