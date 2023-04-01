fbpx Desert X to host weekend of design, community, sustainability
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Nominate your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Nominate →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Arts / Desert X to host weekend of design, community, sustainability

Desert X to host weekend of design, community, sustainability

Arts Apr 01, 2023
| Image courtesy of Desert X
by
share with

Starting with a weekend of design, community and sustainability Saturday, the Palm Springs Art Museum, Desert X, and the Sunnylands Center and Gardens will provide a new series of initiatives to expand its engagement with the Coachella Valley community.

“Education has been the cornerstone of Desert X’s outreach in the Coachella Valley since its inception in 2017, with educators taking kids behind the scenes to meet artists and conduct digital storytelling programs in schools,” said Executive Director Jenny Gil in a statement from Desert X.

Exhibition officials said Saturday and Sunday will explore how solutions in surrounding communities stem from collaboration and creativity.

Saturday’s events will feature the opening of Hector Zamora’s Chimera’s installation at the art museum, a walk and talk hike to Matt Johnson’s “Sleeping Figure,” a car caravan through Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage and Palm Desert, a deep listening session with Lauren Bon and Metabolic Studio, and a viewing of Shanti Lalita’s “Searching for the Sky” installation, according to exhibition officials.

Sunday will feature family activities, two performances from Shanti Lalita, a lunch and conversation with Lauren Bon and Gerald Clarke, a meeting with Changemakers, speed friend dating, and a community mingle and mix.

Through the month of April and the beginning of May, Desert X will also provide school tours, a site-specific art exhibition at Nellie N. Coffman Middle School, high school internships and programs for student journalism, digital storytelling in-classroom and a first-ever art club.

A closing weekend will be held the last two days, May 6 and May 7, of Desert X’s immersive works before an exhibition for the art club opens at College of the Desert, presenting artworks and videos created by students across the Coachella Valley this year.

More from Arts

Art Mar 23, 2023
share with
Fun things to do in SoCal this week: March 24-30 by
Arts Mar 17, 2023
share with
Join Pasadena artist Jim Barry on ‘An Art Walk on the Silk Road’ by
Arts Mar 09, 2023
share with
Annenberg Performing Arts Center names new chief executive by
Arts Mar 06, 2023
share with
Tickets available for McCallum Theatre’s Open Call Talent Project by
art, artwork
Arts Mar 04, 2023
share with
Desert X exhibition to begin with artwork from a dozen artists by
Arts Mar 02, 2023
share with
McCallum Theatre names finalists for amateur talent show in April by
More
Skip to content