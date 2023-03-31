fbpx Man diagnosed with dementia goes missing in Garden Grove
Home / News / Missing / Man diagnosed with dementia goes missing in Garden Grove

Man diagnosed with dementia goes missing in Garden Grove

Missing Mar 31, 2023
Dobromir Radac, 73, was last seen at 7 p.m. on the 9800 block of Skylark Boulevard. | Photo courtesy of the Garden Grove Police Department
by
A 73-year-old man who authorities said has been diagnosed with dementia was reported missing Friday evening after last being seen in Garden Grove.

Dobromir Radac was last seen at 7 p.m. on the 9800 block of Skylark Boulevard, between Brookhurst and Gilbert streets, according to Sgt. Nick Jensen of the Garden Grove Police Department.

Radac is white, 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a slender build and was last seen wearing a khaki hat, a black sweater, khaki pants and gray Adidas tennis shoes.

Anyone who has seen Radac or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the Garden Grove Police Department at 714-741-5704.

