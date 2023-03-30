40-year-old intellectually disabled man goes missing in Carson

A 40-year-old intellectually disabled man who requires medication was reported missing Wednesday after last being seen in Carson.
Bora Nhep was last seen at around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 500 block of Bradenhall Drive, near Avalon Boulevard, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. He was described as Asian, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black jacket, gray shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information regarding Nhep’s whereabouts was encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Callers who choose to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.