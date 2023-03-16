fbpx San Marino police arrest man for alleged carjacking in Temple City
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Nominate your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Nominate →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / San Gabriel Valley / San Marino police arrest man for alleged carjacking in Temple City

San Marino police arrest man for alleged carjacking in Temple City

San Gabriel Valley Mar 16, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the San Marino Police Department
by
share with

A man accused of carjacking a vehicle in the Temple City area was arrested by San Marino police Thursday, and a woman who was with him was being sought.

The man was taken into custody after officers were notified about 9 a.m. via an “automated license plate reader” of a stolen vehicle in San Marino near San Gabriel and California boulevards, said San Marino police Sgt. Jeremy Bestpitch.

“An officer was able to detain the vehicle and occupants briefly, and the vehicle fled from the officer,” Bestpitch said. “A pursuit was initiated in the area of Roses Road and San Gabriel Boulevard. The pursuit lasted for approximately two minutes and was canceled after losing sight of the vehicle in the area of Valley Boulevard and San Gabriel Boulevard in the city of San Gabriel.”

Officers found the vehicle abandoned in the 800 block of East Valley Boulevard in San Gabriel, and a witness told them a male and female got out and ran through the rear parking lot. The man was arrested in the area, while the woman was still being sought.

The man’s name was not immediately available for release.

Anyone with information on the carjacking case was urged to call the San Marino Police Department at 626-300-0720. Information may also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

More from San Gabriel Valley

Politics Mar 14, 2023
share with
Biden visits Monterey Park to discuss gun-violence reduction efforts by
Politics Mar 14, 2023
share with
Biden visit prompts street closures in Monterey Park civic center area by
Community Mar 14, 2023
share with
Grow Monrovia nonprofit hosting fundraising event to save local oak woodland by
Community Mar 10, 2023
share with
Masters of Taste 2023 celebrates Union Station Homeless Services’ 50th anniversary by
Crime Mar 09, 2023
share with
3 Mexican nationals charged in LA with intent to distribute fentanyl by
Politics Mar 08, 2023
share with
President Biden to visit Monterey Park Tuesday by
More
Skip to content