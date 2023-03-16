San Marino police arrest man for alleged carjacking in Temple City
A man accused of carjacking a vehicle in the Temple City area was arrested by San Marino police Thursday, and a woman who was with him was being sought.
The man was taken into custody after officers were notified about 9 a.m. via an “automated license plate reader” of a stolen vehicle in San Marino near San Gabriel and California boulevards, said San Marino police Sgt. Jeremy Bestpitch.
“An officer was able to detain the vehicle and occupants briefly, and the vehicle fled from the officer,” Bestpitch said. “A pursuit was initiated in the area of Roses Road and San Gabriel Boulevard. The pursuit lasted for approximately two minutes and was canceled after losing sight of the vehicle in the area of Valley Boulevard and San Gabriel Boulevard in the city of San Gabriel.”
Officers found the vehicle abandoned in the 800 block of East Valley Boulevard in San Gabriel, and a witness told them a male and female got out and ran through the rear parking lot. The man was arrested in the area, while the woman was still being sought.
The man’s name was not immediately available for release.
Anyone with information on the carjacking case was urged to call the San Marino Police Department at 626-300-0720. Information may also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.