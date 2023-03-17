Missing: Man with schizophrenia who requires medical assistance

Authorities on Thursday sought the public’s help locating a missing 37-year-old man diagnosed with schizophrenia who requires medical assistance.
Amere French was described as Black, 6 feet, 1-inch and 220 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a goatee, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
French was last seen Feb.15 at around noon in the 2000 block of West 134th Street in Compton.
He was wearing a black jacket, black shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information about French’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.