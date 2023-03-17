‘John Wick,’ ‘The Wire’ actor Lance Reddick dead at 60

Lance Reddick. | Photo courtesy of Gage Skidmore/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Actor Lance Reddick, best known for his roles in HBO’s “The Wire” and the “John Wick” movies, died Friday at his Studio City home at age 60.

Redding “passed away suddenly this morning from natural causes,” his publicist, Mia Hansen, said in a statement.

The Los Angeles Police and Fire departments — without identifying Reddick — confirmed that both agencies responded Friday morning to a medical emergency at a home in the 12000 block of Sarah Street. Brian Humphrey of the LAFD said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Reddick played Lt. Cedric Daniels on HBO’s “The Wire” and reprised his role as Charon — a crime hotel desk clerk — in the upcoming “John Wick: Chapter 4” starring Keanu Reeves, which is set to release in theaters March 24.

Reddick was born in Baltimore in 1962 and studied at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York and was later accepted at Yale’s graduate school for drama.

By the late 1990s, Reddick started to land small roles on television series, including “The Nanny” and “The West Wing.”

In 2000, he landed his first major TV role on Season 4 of HBO’s prison drama “Oz.” He played Detective Johnny Basil, a cop who goes undercover at the prison.

Reddick continued television work with guest appearances in “Law & Order: Criminal Intent” and “Law & Order.” His next major television role came in 2002 when he was cast as Lt. Cedric Daniels in the second season of the HBO series “The Wire.” The drama was acclaimed for its realistic portraits of police officers and residents in a Baltimore neighborhood.

In 2014, Reddick was cast as a police chief in Amazon Prime series “Bosch.”

He appeared in all four John Wick movies.

Most recently, Reddick lent his voice to several animated series, including “Paradise PD” and “The Vindicators.”

Reddick is survived by his wife, Stephanie Reddick, and his children Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick. Donations in his memory can be made to momcares.org, based in Baltimore, his publicist said.