CHP seeks public’s help to find woman missing in Laguna Woods

Missing Mar 13, 2023
missing, laguna woods, silver alert
| Photos courtesy of the California Highway Patrol
by
The California Highway Patrol on Monday asked the public to help locate a 76-year-old woman who went missing in Laguna Woods.

Patricia Berry was last seen at about 7:30 p.m. Friday at Calle Aragon and Calle Cadiz, according to a Silver Alert issued by the CHP.

Berry is white, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 140 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes, wearing a white blouse and black pants. She was driving a black 2006 Ford Escape SUV with a California license plate number 5TKW050.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911.

A Silver Alert is activated when an elderly, developmentally or cognitively impaired person has gone missing and is determined to be at-risk, according to the CHP.

