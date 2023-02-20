Directors for ‘Everywhere All at Once’ win top award from DGA
The odds for leading contender for the Academy Award for best director has shifted in favor of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, who earned top honors at the Directors Guild of America Awards for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
The award was presented Saturday during 75th annual DGA Awards at the Beverly Hilton during a ceremony hosted by Judd Apatow.
The DGA Award is historically a solid predictor of who will take home the Academy Award for best director. Since 1948, there have only been eight times that the winner of the DGA award for feature film directing has not gone on to win the Oscar for best director. The most recent time was in 2020, when Sam Mendes won the DGA Award for “1917,” but the Oscar went to Bong Joon Ho for “Parasite.”
Also nominated for the DGA Award for outstanding directorial achievement in theatrical feature film were Todd Field for “Tár,” Joseph Kosinski for “Top Gun: Maverick,” Steven Spielberg for “The Fabelmans” and Martin McDonagh for “The Banshees of Inisherin.”
During the ceremony, Robert Fishman received a lifetime achievement award for television. Fishman worked for CBS for a half-century, directing 39 NCAA Final Fours, 27 U.S. Open tennis championships, 21 Daytona 500s, three Olympic Winter Games, two World Series and various other pro and college football broadcasts and Triple Crown horse races, according to the DGA.
Mark Hansson received the Frank Capra Achievement Award that recognizes assistant directors, and stage manager Valdez Flagg received the Franklin J. Schaffner Achievement Award recognizing career achievement and service to the DGA.
Here is a complete list of DGA winners:
Feature Film
— Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
First Time Feature Film Director
— Charlotte Wells, “Aftersun”
Drama Series
— Sam Levinson, “Euphoria,” HBO
Comedy Series
— Bill Hader, “Barry,” HBO
Movies for Television and Limited Series
— Helen Shaver, “Station Eleven,” HBO Max
Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming
— Liz Patrick, “Saturday Night Live,” NBC
Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials
— Glenn Weiss, “The 75th Annual Tony Awards,” CBS
Reality Programs
— Ben Simms, “Running Wild with Bear Grylls,” National Geographic Channel
Children’s Programs
— Anne Renton, “Best Foot Forward,” Apple TV+
Commercials
— Kim Gehrig
Documentary
— Sara Dosa, “Fire of Love,” National Geographic