Woman's fall from Disneyland parking structure investigated as suicide

Woman’s fall from Disneyland parking structure investigated as suicide

Orange County Feb 20, 2023

Mickey and Friends parking structure. | Photo by Miss Shari (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

The death of a woman who apparently jumped from a parking structure at Disneyland is being investigated as a suicide, police said Monday.

“Like all death investigations, the cause and manner of death will be pending the conclusion of the investigations being completed by the Anaheim PD and the Orange County Coroner’s Office,” Anaheim police Sgt. Jonathan McClintock said in a statement.

Officers responded at 6:50 p.m. Saturday to the Mickey and Friends parking structure, where they found the woman on the ground, McClintock told City News Service earlier. They worked to keep the woman alive until paramedics arrived and took her to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Mickey and Friends parking structure is the largest at Disneyland and the one used most by guests, he said. It is on the north side of the resort, just off the Santa Ana (5) Freeway at Harbor Boulevard.

Anaheim police urged anyone with any information regarding the woman’s death to call them at 714-765-1900.

