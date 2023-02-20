LA County Arboretum CEO Schulhof to retire in late spring

Richard Schulhof. | Photo courtesy of the Rotary Rose Parade Float Committee/Facebook

Richard Schulhof, CEO of the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden, will retire in late spring after 14 years of leading the acclaimed horticultural site located in Arcadia, the Arboretum announced Friday.

During Schulfhof’s tenure the Arboretum received an increased level of donations from community members and financial support from the county that led to over $30 million in improvements to the historic garden and tree sanctuary, according to the Arboretum’s announcement.

Improvement projects include the new Visitor Plaza entrance that is currently under construction, and also the planned restoration of Baldwin Lake. Improvements for landmark features include restoring of the Reid-Baldwin Adobe and needed repairs to Luck Baldwin’s Queen Anne Cottage.

In announcing his retirement, Schulhof, 65, said, “In a horticultural career that spans a half-century, my years at the Arboretum have been an absolute highlight.”

After previous executive roles at Harvard University’s Arnold Arboretum and at Descanso Gardens, Schulhof joined the Arboretum in 2009, according to the facility’s announcement. Under his leadership, the LA County Arboretum and Botanic Garden achieved a number of milestones.

Crescent Farm, a demonstration water conservation and sustainability landscape that was completed in 2015, is helping the Southern California region adapt to the challenges of climate change, according to the facility. For more than 10 years increasing numbers of Engelmann oak seedlings on Tallac Knoll that are nurtured by staff and volunteers have brightened the future of this endangered species.

“Richard has left an incredible mark and legacy on the Arboretum and the County — transforming the garden into a spectacular magical place,” Norma Edith García-González, director of the LA County Department of Parks and Recreation, said in a statement.

Connecting with educators was also a priority of Schulhof. A good example of that is a new collaboration with teachers to create garden investigations as a means of introducing elementary school students “to the joys outdoor discovery and learning,” according to the Arboretum.

“His unwavering vision for these gardens leaves a lasting legacy for us all,” said Annette Castro Ramirez, president of the Arboretum Foundation.

Following a national search, a new CEO will be selected and is expected to begin work this summer. Schulhof leaves an enduring legacy in the growing and resilient garden he leaves for generations to enjoy.