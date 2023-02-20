fbpx 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' opens to $104 million
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Top Posts / ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ opens to $104 million

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ opens to $104 million

Top Posts Feb 20, 2023
A collage of movie posters for "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." | Image courtesy of Marvel Studios
by
share with

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” towered over the box office competition this weekend, opening with $104 million to top all films in North America, according to industry estimates released Sunday.

“Quantumania” is the third film in the series based on a Marvel comic book character, which stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, was light years ahead of the second-place film, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” which grossed $6.1 million in its 10th week in theaters, Comscore reported.

Director James Cameron’s blockbuster did surpass the director’s 1997 mega-hit “Titanic” for third place on the all-time global box office chart, with an estimated $2.24 billion. It now trails only 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame,” which has grossed $2.79 billion, and Cameron’s original “Avatar” from 2009, which has made $2.92 billion.

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” was third with $5.5 million, one week after opening in first place.

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” was fourth with $5.2 million in its ninth week in theaters in the United States and Canada, followed by “Knock at the Cabin,” which made $3.9 million Friday through Sunday in its third week.

Rounding out the top 10 domestic releases, as estimated by Comscore, were “80 for Brady” ($3.6 million), “Titanic: 25-Year Anniversary” ($2.29 million), “Marlowe” ($1.9 million), “Missing” ($1.7 million) and “A Man Called Otto” ($1.6 million).

This weekend’s overall three-day box office haul was estimated at $139.88 million. The year-to-date total is $934 million — an increase of 50% over the figure at this time last year, according to Comscore.

More from Top Posts

Arcadia Weekly Feb 20, 2023
share with
Horse collapses during race at Santa Anita Park, dies by
Los Angeles Feb 20, 2023
share with
2 people die when Blue Line train collides with car in Los Angeles by
Crime Feb 20, 2023
share with
LASD arrests man for allegedly killing Bishop David O’Connell by
Los Angeles Feb 20, 2023
share with
Bass, LA officials discuss antisemitism at town hall after shootings by
Arcadia Weekly Feb 20, 2023
share with
LA County Arboretum CEO Schulhof to retire in late spring by
The Industry Feb 20, 2023
share with
Firearm enhancement dropped against Alec Baldwin in ‘Rust’ case by
More
Skip to content