‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ opens to $104 million

A collage of movie posters for "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." | Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” towered over the box office competition this weekend, opening with $104 million to top all films in North America, according to industry estimates released Sunday.

“Quantumania” is the third film in the series based on a Marvel comic book character, which stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, was light years ahead of the second-place film, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” which grossed $6.1 million in its 10th week in theaters, Comscore reported.

Director James Cameron’s blockbuster did surpass the director’s 1997 mega-hit “Titanic” for third place on the all-time global box office chart, with an estimated $2.24 billion. It now trails only 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame,” which has grossed $2.79 billion, and Cameron’s original “Avatar” from 2009, which has made $2.92 billion.

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” was third with $5.5 million, one week after opening in first place.

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” was fourth with $5.2 million in its ninth week in theaters in the United States and Canada, followed by “Knock at the Cabin,” which made $3.9 million Friday through Sunday in its third week.

Rounding out the top 10 domestic releases, as estimated by Comscore, were “80 for Brady” ($3.6 million), “Titanic: 25-Year Anniversary” ($2.29 million), “Marlowe” ($1.9 million), “Missing” ($1.7 million) and “A Man Called Otto” ($1.6 million).

This weekend’s overall three-day box office haul was estimated at $139.88 million. The year-to-date total is $934 million — an increase of 50% over the figure at this time last year, according to Comscore.