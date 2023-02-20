fbpx Large fire erupts at Dominguez High School in Compton
Home / News / Fire / Large fire erupts at Dominguez High School in Compton

Large fire erupts at Dominguez High School in Compton

Fire Feb 20, 2023
Dominguez High School in Compton. | Photo Courtesy of Dominguez High School/Facebook
by
A massive fire broke out Monday in the cafeteria at Manuel Dominguez High School in Compton, sending large plumes of smoke into the air as firefighters battled the flames for hours.

The fire started around 7:15 p.m. Monday at the school, located at 15301 S. San Jose Ave. It was not immediately clear what started the blaze.

Firefighters from the Compton and Downey fire departments were being assisted by the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

As of 10 p.m., flames and large plumes of smoke were still visible from overhead TV coverage.

No injuries were immediately reported.

The Compton Unified School District confirmed on Facebook that the fire was in the cafeteria.

“Thankfully there are no injuries reported. Schools were closed today due to the holiday,” the district said.

It was not clear if classes will resume Tuesday.

“Further information will be provided to staff, parents, and students regarding the continuance of school operations once that is known. We are thankful for the diligent efforts of the emergency personnel who are responding,” the district’s post continued.


