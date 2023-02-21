fbpx Classes canceled at Dominguez High in Compton after fire
Classes canceled at Dominguez High in Compton after fire

Classes canceled at Dominguez High in Compton after fire

Education Feb 21, 2023
Dominguez High School in Compton. | Photo Courtesy of Dominguez High School/Facebook
by
The campus of Manuel Dominguez High School in Compton will be closed Tuesday in the aftermath of a massive fire in the cafeteria that sent large plumes of smoke into the air and kept firefighters battling flames for hours.

The fire was first reported at 7:12 p.m. Monday at the school, located at 15301 S. San Jose Ave., a Compton Fire Department dispatcher told City News Service.

It was not immediately clear what started the blaze.

A second alarm was requested at 7:37 p.m., the dispatcher said. Firefighters from the Los Angeles County and Downey fire departments provided mutual aid to the Compton Fire Department. Video from the scene showed a partial roof collapse.

Firefighters remained at the school until 3:15 a.m. Tuesday making sure all hot spots were out.

No injuries were reported.

The Compton Unified School District confirmed on Facebook that the fire was in the cafeteria and noted the school was closed Monday for the Presidents Day holiday.

Just after 11 p.m. Monday, the district announced that classes were canceled Tuesday on the advice of fire and building safety personnel.

“We are grateful that there are no reported injuries, as well as for our school and district community, who have already come together to start planning for instruction to resume,” officials said.

Staff were to receive instructions as to whether and where they are to report to work and students will be able to get breakfast and lunch at William Jefferson Clinton Elementary School at 6500 E. Compton Blvd.

