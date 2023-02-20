Gasoline prices still climbing in Los Angeles, Orange counties

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose for the 18th consecutive day Sunday, increasing 1 cent to $4.808, its highest amount since Dec. 5.
The average price is 10.9 cents more than one week ago, 29.9 cents higher than one month ago and 2.4 cents more than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.686 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, 2022.
The Orange County average gasoline price rose for the 16th time in the last 18 days, increasing 1.2 cents to $4.775, its highest amount since Dec. 2. It is 10.7 cents more than one week ago, 33.7 cents more than one month ago and 1.5 cents higher than one year ago. It has dropped $1.684 since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5.
The national average gasoline price dropped four-tenths of a cent to $3.413. It is six-tenths of a cent less than one week ago, 3.4 cents more than one month ago, and 11.6 cents less than one year ago. The national average price has dropped $1.603 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.