fbpx Woman reported missing after last being seen in Lancaster
Woman reported missing after last being seen in Lancaster

Woman reported missing after last being seen in Lancaster

Missing Feb 04, 2023
missing, lancaster
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
A 25-year-old woman who authorities said has a diminished mental capacity was reported missing after she was last seen in Lancaster Friday.

Petisa Shenelle Hyde Davis was last seen at 7:28 p.m. in the 500 block of West Lancaster Boulevard, near Sierra Highway, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Davis is Black, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information about Davis or knows of her whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

