Woman reported missing after last being seen in Lancaster

A 25-year-old woman who authorities said has a diminished mental capacity was reported missing after she was last seen in Lancaster Friday.
Petisa Shenelle Hyde Davis was last seen at 7:28 p.m. in the 500 block of West Lancaster Boulevard, near Sierra Highway, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Davis is Black, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.
Anyone with information about Davis or knows of her whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or sent to lacrimestoppers.org.