Shooting incidents this past week in the Los Angeles area

| Photo courtesy of 2happy/Stockvault (CC0)

Shooting deaths, gunshot wounds and gunfire were reported throughout Los Angeles County since last weekend.

Suspect barricades in building in South LA

Police surrounded a South Los Angeles residence Friday in search of a possible shooting suspect believed to be inside, but later determined the person was not at the location.

Officers were sent to 56th Street and Budlong Avenue about 9:15 a.m. on a report that a person had been shot and wounded, and they learned that the suspect may be inside a residence nearby, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

The person injured in the shooting was hospitalized and was considered stable, police said.

Police surrounded the residence where the suspect was believed to be holed up, but around 2:45 p.m., authorities reported that the suspect was not at the location.

There was no immediate description of the suspect available.

Five wounded in South Los Angeles shooting

A drive-by shooting in South Los Angeles left five victims wounded, authorities said Thursday.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call at 9:31 p.m. Wednesday to 711 E. 108 St. west of Avalon Boulevard where witnesses told them the victims were standing outside a location when a vehicle drove by and fired several shots at the victims, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.

A 31-year-old man and two 15-year old boys were taken to a hospital in stable condition and two 18-year old men were treated at the scene.

There was no suspect description and it is unknown if the shooting was gang-related, police said.

CHP seeks public help for clues in fatal shooting on freeway in Inglewood

The California Highway Patrol on Tuesday sought the public’s help in connection with a fatal shooting on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Inglewood.

CHP officers dispatched at 2:18 a.m. Jan. 28 to calls of a traffic crash on the southbound freeway, on the La Tijera Boulevard off-ramp, located a man seated in a sedan with a gunshot wound, the CHP reported.

Arriving paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The CHP’s Southern Division Major Crime Unit urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 323-644-9550 or the CHP’s Los Angeles Communication Center at 323-259-3410.

Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or by using the lacrimestoppers.org website.

Deputy shooting in Compton area leaves two suspects in custody

A deputy shooting in Compton on Tuesday left two suspects in custody, one of whom was taken to a hospital, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 10:30 a.m. near Compton and Redondo Beach boulevards, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.

No deputies were injured, the sheriff’s department reported.

The circumstances of the shooting were under investigation. The condition of the person who was taken to a hospital was not immediately known.

No other suspects were being sought.

Man killed, two People wounded in shooting near South Pasadena

A man in his 50s is dead and a woman is in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday in Monterey Hills near South Pasadena.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Northeast Division responded at 12:28 a.m. Tuesday to 4401 Maycrest Ave. west of Huntington Drive regarding a shots-fired call, police said. They found two men and a woman suffering from gunshots wounds, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.

One man was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. A woman in her 50s was hospitalized in critical condition and a 44 year-old man was hospitalized in stable condition, according to police.

No motive or suspect information was immediately available.

LAPD: Two victims of Beverly Crest shooting remain in critical condition

Two people who were injured in a shooting that left three women dead inside a car in the Beverly Crest neighborhood north of Beverly Hills remained hospitalized in critical condition Monday, according to police, who again reached out to the public for help solving the killing.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, two other victims from the early Saturday shooting were treated and released.

On Sunday, authorities identified the three people killed in the shooting as Iyana Hutton, a 33-year-old resident of Chicago; 29-year-old Nenah Davis was from Boilingbrook, Illinois; and Destiny Sims, a 26-year-old resident of Buckeye, Arizona.

The shooting was reported at about 2:35 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of North Ellison Drive, officials said. The three women were found fatally shot inside a parked car outside a residence that authorities said was being used as a short-term rental. Four other people were taken to hospitals with injuries.

Police said there was a gathering at the location, but the nature of the gathering was not immediately known.

“We’re still interviewing additional occupants as well as witnesses and neighbors, to try to piece together exactly what happened here,” LAPD Sgt. Bruce Borihanh told reporters. “Investigators are also going door to door and looking for additional surveillance video, or any evidence that can help us determine what happened here and why these victims were shot.”

Authorities said at least 30 shots were fired, and witnesses told investigators that several cars were scene driving away from the area after the gunfire erupted. While no possible motive has been released, police said the attack did not appear to be random.

There was no immediate description of a suspect or suspect vehicle.

In a statement Monday, police again asked any residents of the area — in the area of Ellison and Arby drives and Hutton and Benedict Canyon drivers — to come forward with any information they may have, including surveillance video taken between 9 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday.

The LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division is handling the investigation, and anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call 213-486-6890.

Man shot to death in downtown LA residential high-rise

A man was shot to death at a luxury residential high-rise building in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said Monday.

The shooting was reported at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West Eighth Street, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.

The shooting happened at a high-rise apartment building.

The 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene from an unknown number of gunshot wounds, she said.

Suspect information was not available, the dispatcher said.

Man fatally shot in Montebello identified

A man shot to death in Montebello was publicly identified Monday.

The coroner’s office said 33-year-old Justin Rodriguez died in a carport.

The shooting was reported at 12:08 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Taylor Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff’s officials said.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives were called to the scene to aid in the investigation, officials said.

Authorities ID boy and man killed in Pomona Shooting

A 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man killed in a shooting at a house in Pomona were identified Monday.

The juvenile, Reginald Nephew, died in a private residence, according to the coroner’s website. The man was identified as Prentiss Nephew, and his location of death was a driveway. Both were Pomona residents.

The coroner’s office did not know the relationship of the two victims.

Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics were called at 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1700 block of South Reservoir Street, Dispatch Supervisor Martin Rangel told City News Service. The original call was for three patients but there were no ambulance transports.

Pomona police have not yet revealed the motive for the shooting.

A news videographer at the scene said there was a party the residence where the shooting occurred.

The Pomona Police Department urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at a 909-620-2085 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Man shot while walking in North Hills

An 18-year-old man was in the hospital with stable vital signs after he was shot in the North Hills area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday.

The shooting occurred about 10:15 p.m. Sunday at Roscoe and Sepulveda boulevards, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.

The 18-year-old man was walking in the area when a male suspect approached him on foot from behind and called to him before firing shots, she said.

The victim was taken by private vehicle to a hospital for treatment, the dispatcher said.

Man wounded in Wilmington drive-by shooting

A 48-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting in front of a Wilmington apartment building, authorities said Monday.

The man was standing in front of the building at 1234 N. Marine Ave. at 9:30 p.m. Sunday when a vehicle approached and multiple gunshots were fired from inside the vehicle, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.

Paramedics took the wounded man to a hospital where he had stable vital signs, she said.

It was not known whether the shooting was gang-related, the dispatcher said.

Several unoccupied parked vehicles in Long Beach struck by gunfire

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding several, parked unoccupied vehicles in Long Beach that had been struck by gunfire, authorities said Sunday.

Officers dispatched about 9:35 p.m. Saturday to the 2100 block of Locust Avenue, near Long Beach Boulevard, regarding a “shots” call contacted a man who reported to them that his vehicle was struck by gunfire while driving in the area, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Officers searched the area and found evidence indicating that a shooting had occurred, which included casings and several parked unoccupied vehicles that had been struck by gunfire.

No injuries have been reported and police had no suspect information.