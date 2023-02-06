fbpx Schwarzenegger has traffic collision with bicyclist in West LA
Schwarzenegger has traffic collision with bicyclist in West LA

The Industry Feb 06, 2023
Actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger. | Photo courtesy of Gage Skidmore/Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)
Actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a traffic crash with a female bicyclist Sunday in West Los Angeles.

The crash took place around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Burlingame Avenue, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Schwarzenegger was not driving fast, law enforcement sources told TMZ, which first reported the accident. The woman — who was not seriously hurt — apparently made a left turn in front of Schwarzenegger’s vehicle and he didn’t have time to stop, TMZ reported.

The entertainment website said the woman complained of pain, and Schwarzenegger took her to an emergency room and also took her bike to a local bike shop to have it repaired.

Lopez told City News Service that no crime was committed and it was a simple accident.

