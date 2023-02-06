fbpx Navy security exercises underway involving Seal Beach station
Navy security exercises underway involving Seal Beach station

Navy security exercises underway involving Seal Beach station

Orange County Feb 06, 2023
A maneuver involving helicopters at the Seal Beach Naval Weapons Station. | Photo courtesy of the U.S. Navy
by
Navy personnel from a weapons base in Seal Beach will take part in an annual nationwide security exercise that begins Monday, authorities said.

“Local residents may see an increase in law enforcement activities in and around the Seal Beach Naval Weapons Station starting (today) … as base personnel take part in an annual series of nationwide security exercises,” Gregg T. Smith of the weapons station said.

The exercises, collectively called Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2023, will be conducted simultaneously on Navy bases throughout the continental United States, and will conclude on Feb. 17, Smith said.

“At the naval weapons station, drills and training will be conducted on a wide range of potential security scenarios,” Smith said. “The exercises may cause increased traffic around the weapons station, delays in base access, and temporary gate closures.”

Also, the naval weapons station’s “Giant Voice” mass notification loudspeaker and alarm system may be used, Smith said.

“Civilian boat traffic through Anaheim Bay is unlikely to be affected,” Smith said.

The exercises are not in response to any specific threat, but are part of regularly scheduled annual training, developed to enhance the readiness of Navy security teams, Smith said.

For more information about the exercises, contact the Seal Beach Naval Weapons Station Public Affairs Office at 562-626-7215.

Live updates will also be posted on the station’s Facebook page.

