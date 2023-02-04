12-year-old boy goes missing in Lancaster

A 12-year-old boy was reported missing Friday after he was last seen in Lancaster.
Daniel Alexander “Danny” Bonczek was last seen at 7:50 a.m. Thursday on the 700 block of Ave K2, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau, which said he has a possible destination of Lake Los Angeles.
Daniel is Latino, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, has brown hair, brown eyes and has a scar on his left eyebrow. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black shoes, earrings, gold necklace and a nose ring.
Anyone who has seen Daniel or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster Station at 661-948- 8466. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or sent to lacrimestoppers.org.