fbpx Authorities seek public's help finding missing man with dementia
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Missing / Authorities seek public’s help finding missing man with dementia

Authorities seek public’s help finding missing man with dementia

Missing Feb 03, 2023
missing, west valinda, dementia
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

Authorities Thursday sought public help to find an at-risk 74-year-old man diagnosed with dementia who went missing from West Valinda.

Timothy James Sherod was last seen Sunday at 9:30 p.m. in the 14500 block of Francisquito Avenue, near Bishop Amat Memorial High School, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department.

Sherod is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 140 pounds. He is bald and has hazel eyes. Sherod was last seen wearing a navy blue crew shirt and dark sweatpants. He is known to use a walker.

Anyone with information regarding Sherod’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

More from Missing

san pedro, missing
Los Angeles Feb 02, 2023
share with
Police seek help finding missing woman last seen in San Pedro by
missing, westmont, LAPD
Los Angeles Feb 01, 2023
share with
76-year-old man reported missing from Westmont area by
missing, lancaster
LA County Feb 01, 2023
share with
Woman diagnosed with Down syndrome goes missing in Lancaster by
missing
Missing Jan 30, 2023
share with
Police seek help finding missing teenager last seen in Burbank by
missing, temple city, pasadena
Missing Jan 28, 2023
share with
23-year-old man with learning disability goes missing in Temple City by
missing, rosemead, bipolar
Missing Jan 27, 2023
share with
SGV missing: 22-year-old woman diagnosed with bipolar disorder by
More
Skip to content