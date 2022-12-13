fbpx LASD sergeant charged with negligently firing gun at his home
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Happy... whatever makes you happy!
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Crime / LASD sergeant charged with negligently firing gun at his home

LASD sergeant charged with negligently firing gun at his home

Crime Dec 13, 2022
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sergeant was charged Tuesday with unlawfully firing his handgun at his home last year, prosecutors announced.

Sgt. Joel Nebel faces one felony count of discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 7.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, the sergeant was off duty on July 27, 2021 when he fired several rounds from his handgun in his backyard. One of the rounds struck Nebel’s television and another struck a neighboring home, the DA’s Office said. No one was injured.

“Officers are entrusted with the safety of our community. When they act recklessly, endangering lives of the public, we will demand accountability,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement.

“We are very fortunate that no one was injured during this incident, but it could have easily ended in tragedy,” Gascón added.

The case remains under investigation by the sheriff’s department’s Internal Criminal Investigations Bureau.

More from Crime

Crime Dec 13, 2022
share with
Man accused of inappropriate relationship with girl, 15, to stand trial by
Crime Dec 13, 2022
share with
Man sentenced for killing escort in Newport Beach by
Crime Dec 13, 2022
share with
Man gets 15 years to life in fatal Mission Viejo crash by
Crime Dec 13, 2022
share with
Megan Thee Stallion testifies she was shot by Lanez by
Crime Dec 13, 2022
share with
Civil case against famed Hollywood studio designer moves forward by
stabbing knife bloody blood stabbed stab
Crime Dec 12, 2022
share with
Man stabbed at Burbank apartment building by
More
Skip to content