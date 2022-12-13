fbpx CHP officer hospitalized after in 3-vehicle after crash West Covina
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Happy... whatever makes you happy!
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / San Gabriel Valley / CHP officer hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash in West Covina

CHP officer hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash in West Covina

San Gabriel Valley Dec 13, 2022
| Photo courtesy of the West Covina Fire Department
by
share with

A California Highway Patrol officer was rushed to a hospital Tuesday from a three-vehicle crash on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in West Covina, authorities said.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 1:54 p.m. to the eastbound freeway at Barranca Street, said Assistant Fire Chief Mike Fountain of the West Covina Fire Department.

Paramedics rushed the CHP officer and another person — both in stable condition — to a hospital, Fountain said. The CHP said the victims were taken to Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.

No further information was immediately available.

More from San Gabriel Valley

Business Dec 13, 2022
share with
Pasadena City Council implements voter-approved rent control law by
San Gabriel Valley Dec 12, 2022
share with
California Transportation Commission approves $67.8 million for construction of Montebello blvd. grade separation project by
Community Dec 12, 2022
share with
Blood bank’s supplies of one blood type `hours’ away from shrinking to zero by
gun, gunman, shooting, handgun, pistol, criminal
Crime Dec 09, 2022
share with
County authorities identify man shot, killed while driving in Azusa by
Business Dec 09, 2022
share with
Irwindale maker of popular Sriracha hot sauce settles labor lawsuit by
LA County Dec 09, 2022
share with
Average LA County gas price drops for 29th consecutive day by
More
Skip to content