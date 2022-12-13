CHP officer hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash in West Covina
A California Highway Patrol officer was rushed to a hospital Tuesday from a three-vehicle crash on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in West Covina, authorities said.
Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 1:54 p.m. to the eastbound freeway at Barranca Street, said Assistant Fire Chief Mike Fountain of the West Covina Fire Department.
Paramedics rushed the CHP officer and another person — both in stable condition — to a hospital, Fountain said. The CHP said the victims were taken to Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.
No further information was immediately available.